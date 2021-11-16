Analysts Expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Analysts expect that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will report sales of $2.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.63 billion and the lowest is $2.60 billion. eBay posted sales of $2.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full year sales of $10.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $10.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.64 billion to $11.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,646 shares of company stock worth $10,068,422 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.89. 6,186,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,206,360. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. eBay has a 52-week low of $47.96 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.80.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

