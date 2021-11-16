Analysts Expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to Announce -$0.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. Jumia Technologies reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NYSE JMIA traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.96. 23,001,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,908,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.91. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $69.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.