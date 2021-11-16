Analysts Expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to report $20.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.90 million and the highest is $22.00 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted sales of $19.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $77.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $78.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $47.59 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $79.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.43%.

NGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $390,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,600. Company insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 310,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.