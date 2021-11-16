Analysts Expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Orthofix Medical reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Orthofix Medical stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.63. 4,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,571. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.42. The company has a market cap of $622.95 million, a P/E ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,923,000 after buying an additional 52,792 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 6.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,614,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $99,644,000 after buying an additional 153,677 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 4.8% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,548,000 after buying an additional 46,282 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 4,235.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 871,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after buying an additional 851,235 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after buying an additional 32,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orthofix Medical (OFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.