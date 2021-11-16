Analysts Expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Orthofix Medical reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orthofix Medical.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Orthofix Medical stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.63. 4,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,571. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.42. The company has a market cap of $622.95 million, a P/E ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,923,000 after buying an additional 52,792 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 6.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,614,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $99,644,000 after buying an additional 153,677 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 4.8% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,548,000 after buying an additional 46,282 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 4,235.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 871,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after buying an additional 851,235 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after buying an additional 32,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orthofix Medical (OFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.