Analysts Expect Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. Phibro Animal Health also posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $473,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 50.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 152,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 48,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 28,745 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 9.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.13. 1,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.56. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

