Analysts Expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will report sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.40 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $2.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year sales of $18.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.54 billion to $18.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.58 billion to $18.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $65.48 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $2,690,020.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 452,763 shares of company stock worth $31,098,981 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 355.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 59,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 46,777 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 114.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after buying an additional 87,973 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 242.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 331,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,410,000 after purchasing an additional 235,020 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $1,276,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 38.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

