Analysts Issue Forecasts for Johnson Matthey’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $6.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Johnson Matthey’s FY2024 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from 3,600.00 to 2,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $994.65.

OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $64.48 on Monday. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $59.31 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

