Analysts Set Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target at $60.25

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of ADPT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $32.61. 351,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,815. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $29.74 and a one year high of $71.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 0.29.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $372,281.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,176.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 14,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $522,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at $574,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,831 shares of company stock worth $2,937,460. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 563,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 36,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

