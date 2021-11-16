Analysts Set Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) PT at $40.78

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSSE. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of CSSE stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.81. 235,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,102. The company has a market cap of $272.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

