Analysts Set Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) PT at $114.83

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Entergy by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock opened at $105.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.59. Entergy has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.76.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 61.39%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

