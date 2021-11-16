Analysts Set Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT at $136.64

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,915. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.21. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $85.82 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

