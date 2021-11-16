Analysts Set Expectations for AppLovin Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AppLovin in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.71.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

NYSE:APP opened at $102.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.87. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $116.09.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $855,874.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,049,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,598,695.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 101,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $11,273,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 844,768 shares of company stock valued at $77,003,802 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

