Analysts Set NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Target Price at C$5.60

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.48.

NVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

TSE NVA traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$7.27. 805,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,123. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.05. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.81 and a 1-year high of C$7.71. The firm has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total value of C$724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,432,042 shares in the company, valued at C$24,847,984.08.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.