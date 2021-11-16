Analysts Set Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Target Price at $133.11

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.11.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RARE. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $738,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,504 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $800,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,671,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,294 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $79.10. 255,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,802. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $179.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.70.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

