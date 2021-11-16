Analyzing Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) and Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) and Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Callon Petroleum and Alvopetro Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum 1 7 2 0 2.10 Alvopetro Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.29%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Alvopetro Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Alvopetro Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum $1.03 billion 3.48 -$2.53 billion ($11.20) -5.75 Alvopetro Energy $11.31 million 11.59 $5.71 million $0.18 21.22

Alvopetro Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Callon Petroleum. Callon Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alvopetro Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Alvopetro Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum -25.79% 40.51% 7.10% Alvopetro Energy 21.93% 12.46% 8.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.1% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Alvopetro Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co. engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

