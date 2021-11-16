Analyzing thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) and Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) and Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for thyssenkrupp and Schneider Electric S.E., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score thyssenkrupp 2 2 3 0 2.14 Schneider Electric S.E. 0 4 8 0 2.67

Schneider Electric S.E. has a consensus price target of $200.00, indicating a potential upside of 463.86%. Given Schneider Electric S.E.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Schneider Electric S.E. is more favorable than thyssenkrupp.

Profitability

This table compares thyssenkrupp and Schneider Electric S.E.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets thyssenkrupp 34.16% -39.49% -11.28% Schneider Electric S.E. N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

thyssenkrupp has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schneider Electric S.E. has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares thyssenkrupp and Schneider Electric S.E.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio thyssenkrupp $33.78 billion 0.19 $10.74 billion N/A N/A Schneider Electric S.E. $28.74 billion 3.51 $2.43 billion N/A N/A

thyssenkrupp has higher revenue and earnings than Schneider Electric S.E..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of thyssenkrupp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Schneider Electric S.E. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Schneider Electric S.E. beats thyssenkrupp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About thyssenkrupp

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines. The Elevator Technology segment constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges; and installation. The Industrial Solutions segment is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction, as well as naval shipbuilding. The Materials Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. The Steel Europe segment involves in the flat carbon steel activities such as materials solutions and finished parts. The Corporate segment refers to the head office; and the performance of processes in accounting, information technology, real estate and human resources, as well as special units for the m

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure. The Industrial Automation segment comprises industrial automation and industrial control activities, across discrete, process, and hybrid industries. The company was founded by Adolphe Schneider and Joseph-Eugène Schneider in 1836 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

