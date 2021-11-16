Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Financial Contrast

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.9% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.6% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Anavex Life Sciences and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences 0 0 6 0 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.14%. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $3.53, indicating a potential upside of 186.59%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Anavex Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences N/A -41.97% -37.96% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -175.91% -93.58%

Volatility & Risk

Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$26.28 million ($0.48) -44.79 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$34.58 million ($1.02) -1.21

Anavex Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome. The company was founded by Harvey Lalach and Athanasios Skarpelos on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins. It operates through the United States and Israel geographical segments. The company was founded by Silvia Noiman on December 19, 2017 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

