Anderson Hoagland & Co. Buys 223 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $469.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $450.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $355.49 and a fifty-two week high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

