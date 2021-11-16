Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $2.30 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,746 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.84.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $215.68 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $147.07 and a 1 year high of $228.72. The firm has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total transaction of $526,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,723 shares of company stock valued at $35,219,787. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

