Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 13.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Dollar General by 7.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Dollar General by 6.3% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Dollar General by 191.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 162,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,916,000 after acquiring an additional 106,803 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DG opened at $227.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.55. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.14.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

