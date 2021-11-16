Anderson Hoagland & Co. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 103,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after buying an additional 18,083 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 173.7% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 80,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after buying an additional 50,915 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 59,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,780,000. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

XBI opened at $123.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.83. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $118.23 and a 1 year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

