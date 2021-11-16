Anderson Hoagland & Co. Trims Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,836 shares of company stock worth $5,710,061. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $618.96 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $443.14 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $643.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $629.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

