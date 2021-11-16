Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on APF. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

APF opened at GBX 130.20 ($1.70) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 130.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 136.83. The company has a market capitalization of £278.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.59. Anglo Pacific Group has a twelve month low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Anglo Pacific Group’s payout ratio is -2.06%.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.