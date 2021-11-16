Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Receives $4.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

ATBPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Leede Jones Gab lowered Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Antibe Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

OTCMKTS ATBPF opened at $0.71 on Friday. Antibe Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.26.

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.