Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on November 30th

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.
Apollo Global Management has increased its dividend payment by 24.9% over the last three years. Apollo Global Management has a payout ratio of 40.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Apollo Global Management to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.
Shares of APO opened at $76.10 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $42.89 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 95,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $5,476,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,465,879 shares of company stock worth $93,381,922 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.
Apollo Global Management Company Profile
Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.
