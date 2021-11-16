Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on November 30th

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Apollo Global Management has increased its dividend payment by 24.9% over the last three years. Apollo Global Management has a payout ratio of 40.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Apollo Global Management to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of APO opened at $76.10 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $42.89 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 95,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $5,476,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,465,879 shares of company stock worth $93,381,922 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.