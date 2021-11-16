Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.3% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 28,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 953,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $116,530,000 after purchasing an additional 39,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Academy Capital Management Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 360,723 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $150.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.37. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.59 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

