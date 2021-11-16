Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Holdings Decreased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 567.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3,596.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $104.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.08 and a 1 year high of $107.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.01 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

