AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Down 7.2% Following Insider Selling

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)’s share price traded down 7.2% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $104.26 and last traded at $104.26. 53,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,269,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.36.

Specifically, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $855,874.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,049,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,598,695.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 101,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $11,273,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 844,768 shares of company stock worth $77,003,802. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APP. Macquarie began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist lifted their target price on AppLovin from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.33 and a 200 day moving average of $74.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,122,155,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,002,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,005,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.