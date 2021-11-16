AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,377 shares of the coupon company’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Groupon were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 7.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,902 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Groupon by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,964 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Groupon by 3.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 76,333 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Groupon by 61.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Groupon by 72.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,057 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Groupon stock opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $795.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Groupon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.40.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. Groupon had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Groupon Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

