AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 15,229 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 153.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,229 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSA. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

NSA stock opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $64.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 70.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 186.37%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.