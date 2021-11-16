AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in TriMas in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in TriMas by 31.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in TriMas in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 16.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.43. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

