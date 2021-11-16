AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 2,274 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $57,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 16,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $558,472.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,761,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,397,904.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,008. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDP opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.29). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

