ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Director Mark W. Mealy Acquires 5,000 Shares

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Director Mark W. Mealy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $15,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of ARC stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $131.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93.
ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter.
About ARC Document Solutions
ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.
