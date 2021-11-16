ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Director Mark W. Mealy Acquires 5,000 Shares

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Director Mark W. Mealy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $15,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ARC stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $131.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 174,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 431,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

