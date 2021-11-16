Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) released its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcadia Biosciences had a net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share.
RKDA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.93. 5,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of -0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $6.40.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 30th.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.
Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?
Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.