Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) released its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcadia Biosciences had a net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

RKDA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.93. 5,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of -0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35,172 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

