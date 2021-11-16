Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Short Interest Update

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACKAY opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

About Arçelik Anonim Sirketi

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

