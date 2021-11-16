Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Short Interest Update

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACKAY opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

