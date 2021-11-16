Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Up 450.0% in October

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the October 14th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

ARHVF stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Archer has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53.

Get Archer alerts:

About Archer

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. The company provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; and modular drilling rigs.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.