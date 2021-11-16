Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $461.40 Million

Analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will post $461.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $473.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450.51 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $440.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $20.91. The stock had a trading volume of 61,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,522. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,667,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after acquiring an additional 112,030 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,325,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,942,000 after acquiring an additional 644,214 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,426,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Ares Capital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,269,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,507,000 after acquiring an additional 57,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,040,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,479,000 after purchasing an additional 373,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

