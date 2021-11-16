Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Argo Group International stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.02. 88,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.16.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 215.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 46.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

