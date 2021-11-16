Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) Short Interest Down 82.4% in October

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:RAMMU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,500. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25. Aries I Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $11.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aries I Acquisition by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $362,000.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

