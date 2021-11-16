ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,469,000 after purchasing an additional 774,749 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,877,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 444,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,705,000 after buying an additional 149,284 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,768,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 6,863.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 76,393 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $52.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.61. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

