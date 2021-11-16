Arweave Hits Market Cap of $2.03 Billion (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $60.78 or 0.00101603 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $2.03 billion and approximately $114.61 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00017654 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

