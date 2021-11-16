Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Lifted to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASUR. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asure Software currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

ASUR stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.88 million, a P/E ratio of 220.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Goepel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Asure Software by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Asure Software by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Asure Software by 4.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Asure Software by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,379,000 after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Asure Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

