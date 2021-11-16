ATB Capital Boosts Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$54.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price upped by ATB Capital from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AFN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC cut their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Ag Growth International from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.22.

AFN stock opened at C$31.94 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$25.85 and a 1 year high of C$48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.64. The firm has a market cap of C$599.80 million and a P/E ratio of 51.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 97.24%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

