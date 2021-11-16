Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Atlas Technical Consultants updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ATCX stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $10.56. 4,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28. Atlas Technical Consultants has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $15.40.

In other news, COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. bought 7,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,368.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 4,902 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $48,333.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,628 shares of company stock worth $231,602 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATCX. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Atlas Technical Consultants in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Technical Consultants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

