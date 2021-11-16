Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Atlas Technical Consultants updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of ATCX stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $10.56. 4,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28. Atlas Technical Consultants has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $15.40.
In other news, COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. bought 7,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,368.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 4,902 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $48,333.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,628 shares of company stock worth $231,602 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ATCX. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Atlas Technical Consultants in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Technical Consultants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.
Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.
Further Reading: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.