AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Sells $214,598.60 in Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) insider Tonya Austin sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $214,598.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tonya Austin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Tonya Austin sold 665 shares of AtriCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $47,747.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Tonya Austin sold 1,227 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $94,699.86.

AtriCure stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.58. 231,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,766. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.93 and a 12-month high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,886,000 after purchasing an additional 819,636 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,911,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $202,499,000 after purchasing an additional 80,022 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,093,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,068,000 after acquiring an additional 57,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AtriCure by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 828,002 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,251,000 after acquiring an additional 18,692 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.11.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

