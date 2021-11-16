Autodesk (ADSK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Autodesk to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Autodesk to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADSK stock opened at $326.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.36. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $246.86 and a 52 week high of $344.39.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.00.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

