Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.50.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $326.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.36. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $246.86 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 154.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $772,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $354,644,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after purchasing an additional 975,042 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 14.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after purchasing an additional 875,015 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 29.8% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,804,587 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $818,659,000 after purchasing an additional 643,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

