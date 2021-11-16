Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 2,691.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,936 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Autoliv worth $10,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 9.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,052,000 after buying an additional 15,365 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 24.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 7.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.86.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $101.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.14. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.83 and a 12 month high of $108.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

