Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Raised to $235.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.54.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ ADP opened at $233.06 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $233.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.24. The stock has a market cap of $98.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $449,404,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after purchasing an additional 773,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,350,000 after purchasing an additional 703,911 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.