Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on APR.UN. CIBC raised their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.00.

Shares of APR.UN opened at C$13.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.93. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$10.49 and a 12 month high of C$13.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.73. The firm has a market cap of C$519.58 million and a P/E ratio of 6.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is 39.88%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

